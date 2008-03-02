Life After Microsoft Takeover! Redmond PR Trots Out TellMe CEO

Microsoft began appealing directly to Yahoos last week, with an email from group president Kevin Johnson promising that not all Yahoo employees would have to relocate to Seattle and that not too many of them would get canned. And today Microsoft continues this direct appeal, by allowing (encouraging?) TellMe CEO Mike McCue to gush about about life as a Microsoft subsidiary to the Associated Press.



Microsoft bought TellMe for $800 million 11 months ago, its largest acquisition to date. Since then, CEO McCue says, TellMe has:

Kept its cool Silicon Valley offices

Kept its cool scooters, Home Depot-door desks, and patio umbrellas

Kept its cool brand

Of course, there are also the negatives:

Additional layers of bureaucracy

Frequent trips to Seattle for instructions (But sometimes Microsoft executives do come down to visit. Even Bill Gates came once!)

And the acquisition is only 11 months old. And there’s no massive duplication as there would be with MSN-Yahoo. But anyway…

Like many others (including us), Mike expects his good friend Jerry Yang to sit down with Steve Ballmer before Ballmer tries to get him fired at the shareholder meeting. We hope Mike will appeal to Jerry to do that sooner rather than later.

