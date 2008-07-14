Life After Anheuser-Busch (BUD): Shareholders Win, Consumers Lose

Now that the drama is over and Anheuser-Busch InBev is a reality, the US beer industry landscape looks vastly different than it did a year ago. Foreign behemoths like A-B/InBev and MillerCoors (the joint venture between SABMiller and Molson Coors) now rule the land and control over 80% of the US market.



What does this consolidation mean for employees and consumers? Nothing good:

a leaner industry with fewer employees

more cost-cutting

fewer price wars consumers have enjoyed in the past

more price increases, in part to cover higher commodities costs

the beer companies are expected to stop selling certain packages or versions of their beers to trim costs

The bottom line: when there is no more market share to gain, cost-cutting is the best way to improve profits. Let’s just hope InBev keeps Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercials intact.

See Also:

Full BUD-InBev Coverage and Analysis

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Agrees to $70/Share Deal and Terrible Name (BUD)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.