Watch possible Trump VP refuse to answer whether he's a Democrat

Former Director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, is reportedly being vetted by Donald Trump’s campaign as a possible vice presidential running mate.

He revealed on ABC’s “This Week” that he is a registered Democrat, and in an interview with Business Insider refused to say if he still identified with the Democratic party.

