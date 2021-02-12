Impeachment manager says he's not afraid of Trump running in 2024. He's afraid of him running, losing, and inciting another insurrection.

Getty Images Impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu on Thursday warned another insurrection could occur if former President Donald Trump runs for president in 2024 and loses again.

Rep. Ted Lieu warned if Trump runs in 2024 and loses it could spark another violent insurrection.

“I’m afraid he’s going to run again and lose. Because he can do this again,” Lieu said.

Democrats hope to convict Trump in his Senate trial and bar him from running for office again.

Impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu of California on Thursday said that he’s not frightened of former President Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 â€” he’s scared of the consequences of another Trump loss.

In short, Lieu is worried that if Trump runs again and loses, it could result in another violent insurrection similar to Capitol attack on January 6.

“You know, I’m not afraid of Donald Trump running again in four years. I’m afraid he’s going to run again and lose. Because he can do this again,” Lieu said during the third day of Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.













Typically, removal from office is the punishment for conviction in the Senate, though disqualification from future office is also a possible sanction. Given Trump is no longer in the White House and removal isn’t an option, Democrats are hoping to use the impeachment trial to prevent the former president from running again.

Trump, however, is expected to be acquitted given the slim majority Democrats hold in the Senate.

With a two-thirds majority required for conviction, Democrats need 17 Republicans to join all 50 lawmakers in their caucus. In the unlikely event that Trump is convicted, a simple majority would be required to disqualify the former president from holding future office.

Trump is the third president in US history to be impeached â€” none have been convicted in the Senate. Only three people who’ve been impeached â€” former federal judges West Humphreys, Robert Archibald, and Thomas Porteous â€” have been disqualified from future office.

On Thursday, impeachment managers laid out evidence showing how Trump’s embrace of violence and extremism and his repeated lies about the election culminated in his supporters storming the US Capitol to impede the certification of his loss. Some of Trump’s fomenting extremism extends as far back as his 2016 campaign.

Months after Election Day and weeks after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump has still not acknowledged that he lost the 2020 election. After the Capitol riot, Trump acknowledged that Biden would be president. But Trump has not explicitly stated that he lost in a free and fair election.

The impeachment managers made clear that Trump’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud, general effort to overturn the 2020 election, and refusal to concede were at the heart of what caused the deadly violence at the Capitol on January 6. The fatal riot occurred as Vice President Mike Pence and congressional lawmakers met to certify Biden’s Electoral College victory. Five people, including a police officer, died.

Before the violence began, Trump delivered a speech near the White House in which he urged his supporters to “fight like hell” and march on the Capitol. He riled up his supporters, who then descended upon the Capitol building. They beat police officers and destroyed property. It was the most destructive, large-scale breach of the US Capitol since the War of 1812.

