10 Annoying Lies That Movies And TV Shows Tell You

Reddit user julestheteacher recently posted this question to the AskReddit community: “Hello, what ‘lies’ do you see on TV shows that annoy you the most?”
Redditers unleashed their fury.
Here are the best answers:
1. Extracting people’s identities from security camera footage is easy
CBS‘CSI: NY’
“Enhance. Enhance. Enhance. Magnify by 800%.
That’s not how photographs work.” — andalucian_cat
