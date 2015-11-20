See why one of the world's smallest countries is also one of the most beautiful

Liechtenstein is a German-speaking micro state that’s wedged between Austria and Switzerland.

At less than 62 square miles, Liechtenstein is the world’s sixth-smallest independent country by total land area.

It’s also one of only two-doubly landlocked countries in the world, meaning that it’s landlocked, and surrounded by countries that are also landlocked. The only other one is Uzbekistan.

The micro state is a constitutional monarchy and has been ruled by Liechtenstein’s Prince Hans-Adam II since 1989. He lives in Vaduz castle, which overlooks the capital city of Vaduz, after which it is named.

Despite its small size, the country boasts a diverse topography, from rugged alpine peaks to arable lowlands that border the Rhine River.

Story and editing by Ben Nigh

