Healthcare holdout Joe Lieberman tells CNN (via Megan McArdle) he may run as a Republican in 2012.



What’s going on here?

Basically he’s sending the GOP a VERY clear message. If I vote against healthcare, you guys give me some kind of seniority in the caucus when I go turncoat.

If the GOP makes the promise, then it’s all over.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.