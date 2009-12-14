Lieberman Stuns Democrats, Now Says He's Voting Against Healthcare Reform

Big shocker here: Joe Lieberman, the former VP candidate of the Democratic party, appears set to knife his old pals in the back.



NYT: In a surprise setback for Democratic leaders, Senator Joseph I. Lieberman, independent of Connecticut, said on Sunday that he would vote against the health care legislation in its current form.

The bill’s supporters had said earlier that they thought they had secured Mr. Lieberman’s agreement to go along with a compromise they worked out to overcome an impasse within the party.

But on Sunday, Mr. Lieberman told the Senate majority leader, Harry Reid, to scrap the idea of expanding Medicare and to abandon the idea of any new government insurance plan, or lose his vote.

If Lieberman does, ultimately, prove to be the stick in the healthcare craw, maybe history will look on Ned Lamont, and his 2006 primary run (which prompted Lieberman to go independent), as the Ralph Nader spoiler character of healthcare. After all, if Lieberman had gotten to keep his party affiliation, maybe he wouldn’t be such a pain today.

Meanwhile, as the NYT goes onto note, Harry Reid is trying desperately to hold his ship together on another issue: abortion. The conservative Democrats think the only way they’ll get re-elected is if the final bill includes some kind of anti-abortion measures to guarantee that government money doesn’t go towards it.

Bottom line: there’s a long way to go before this bill (or something similar to it) gets through the Senate.

