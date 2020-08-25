The discount grocer Lidl is opening 50 new stores. See if it's coming to your town.

Business Insider/Hayley Peterson Lidl is opening more stores.

Lidl will invest more than $US500 million to open 50 new stores by the end of 2021.

The stores will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The discount grocery chain Lidl is opening 50 new stores in nine states by the end of 2021, the company said Tuesday.

The stores, which will bring Lidl’s US footprint up to about 150 locations, will be located in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Lidl plans to invest more than $US500 million into the new stores and hire about 2,000 people. Lidl will also close two stores in Havelock and Shelby, North Carolina.

The German-based chain slowed its initial store growth plans after entering the US two year ago. The company had originally planned to open 100 stores in the US by mid-2018, and ultimately reached that goal in 2020.

As Lidl opened its first stores, neighbouring rival grocery chains aggressively dropped prices to compete, according to a study conducted by the University of North Carolina’s Kegan-Flagler Business School. This likely impacted Lidl’s early performance.

A more recent study found that Lidl’s prices were about 45% lower than prices for comparable products at Trader Joe’s.

See a full list of new Lidl locations at the bottom of this story.

37th St., Astoria, NY

Larkfield Rd., East Northport, NY

Dogwood Ave., Franklin Square, NY

Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove, NY

Merrick Rd., Massapequa, NY

Sunrise Hwy., Oakdale, NY

Harbour View Marketplace, Bayonne, NJ

Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ

Fire Rd., Egg Harbour Township, NJ

South Ave., Garwood, NJ

Delsea Drive, Glassboro, NJ

Blackwood, Gloucester Township, NJ

S. Black Horse Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ

Kinderkamack Rd., Park Ridge, NJ

Park Ave., Weehawken, NJ

St. Georges Ave., Woodbridge, NJ

E. Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights, PA

Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA

Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA

York Rd., Warminster, PA

Pulaski Hwy., Bear, DE

Solomons Island Rd., Annapolis, MD

Ritchie Hwy., Brooklyn Park, MD

Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia, MD

Ritchie Hwy., Glen Burnie, MD

W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD

Montgomery Village Ave., Montgomery Village, MD

Livingston Rd., Oxon Hill, MD

New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park, MD

Padonia Rd., Timonium, MD

Randolph Rd., Wheaton, MD

Little River Turnpike., Alexandria, VA

Olde Keene Mill Road., Burke, VA

Chantilly Crossing Ln., Chantilly, VA

Twentyninth Place Ct., Charlottesville, VA

Gallows Rd., Falls Church, VA

Liberia Ave., Manassas, VA

Leesburg Pike, Sterling, VA

Apex Peakway, Apex, NC

S Church St., Burlington, NC

S Tryon St., Charlotte, NC

West Mallard Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC

Oleander Dr., Wilmington, NCDorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC

Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth, GA

Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA

Johnson Ferry Rd., East Cobb, GA

Whitlock Ave SW., Marietta, GA

Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs, GA

Bells Ferry Rd., Woodstock, GA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.