I’m a broke student from France who shops at Lidl on a tight budget. Here are 15 of the best things I buy.
Alex Bikard
As a student from France living in the UK, I always shop at Lidl for food that reminds me of home.
From croissants to bread, Lidl’s baked goods remind me of French bakeries and can be kept frozen.
Chopped tomatoes, garlic, lentils, and pesto sauce help spice up average meals.
Lidl’s sourdough bread reminds me of French bakeries back home.
One of the things I miss most about France is our bakeries
— but Lidl’s sourdough is the best supermarket find I have tried while living abroad.
Although it’s more expensive than other loaves of bread, I think it’s completely worth it.
It’s usually best within two days of purchase. Since I can’t eat that much by myself, I started freezing half of it in slices that I can warm in the toaster.
All-butter croissants always hit the spot.
I miss good pastries
from home and sometimes I need something to keep me from getting homesick.
The croissants don’t have the same texture as the ones back home but they do have the buttery taste I crave.
They’re also 39 pence, about 53 cents USD, which is really unbeatable.
I buy potatoes in small batches.
Potatoes
are a necessary purchase for every student. They’re cheap, somewhat nutritious (as long as you don’t drench them in oil), and versatile.
I prefer to buy them in small batches. This way, they won’t sprout or rot before I get to eat them.
Garlic makes everything more flavorful.
French people (specifically Southern French people) love garlic
and I am no different.
I like chopping and freezing garlic in bulk so I don’t have to peel and cut them every time.
It brings your dishes to the next level and Lidl has the best deals. You can purchase four heads for 55 pence, or about 53 cents.
Bananas are a cheap and nutritious staple for me.
I often don’t consume the recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables, especially when they tend to get pricey. Luckily, bananas are a great
and inexpensive source of vitamins for students.
Whether I incorporate them into a smoothie, pancakes, or post-workout snack, I love the energy boost I get from bananas.
I typically get around 500 grams of spinach.
I’ve found that adding a handful or two of spinach to any dish helps me eat healthier
without feeling like I’m compromising on flavor.
I add spinach to nearly everything now, like in smoothies, soups, curries, and pasta sauces.
Conchiglie pasta is delicious and filling.
As an inexpensive and filling meal, pasta is a huge part
of any student’s diet.
Conchiglie is my absolute favorite kind. The shell shape scoops up the sauce perfectly and I was so pleased when I found Lidl carried this pasta.
I prefer making my own pasta sauce with chopped tomatoes.
These chopped tomatoes
are a must for me.
Although most students will buy premade sauce, I think it’s not that hard to make your own.
It’s cheaper, healthier, and much tastier than the ready-made options.
Whole-grain rolled oats are a new staple for me.
If there is one food that I have adopted since coming to the UK
, it’s porridge.
Rolled oats are great if you’re looking for a filling breakfast. You can customize them however you want, whether it’s with fruits, some kind of nut butter, or chocolate.
Recently, I have started making overnight oats which can literally taste like a healthy dessert.
You can’t go wrong with omelets made with large free-range eggs.
I love eggs because they’re the perfect last-minute meal
and are nearly impossible to mess up.
For example, if you wanted to make an omelet but failed, you can always pivot to delicious scrambled eggs.
Camembert cheese beats out vegan options.
I am lactose intolerant
and try to stay away from dairy products
as much as possible.
Although I have transitioned to nondairy milk and yogurt, vegan cheese just doesn’t do it for me.
Real cheese is 100% worth the pain and having a piece every so often keeps me sane.
I always make sure to have butter.
A French girl can’t go long without butter
.
I like to get unsalted options because they’re more versatile. My guilty pleasure is spreading a layer on a piece of good bread and sprinkling sea salt on top.
I’m a big fan of frozen raspberries and mango chunks.
One of the best things I learned as a student is that frozen fruits
retain all their nutritional value. They’re also much cheaper than fresh options, especially berries.
I personally love adding mangos and raspberries to my smoothies or morning porridge.
