I’m a broke student from France who shops at Lidl on a tight budget. Here are 15 of the best things I buy.

Lidl’s sourdough bread reminds me of French bakeries back home.

One of the things I miss most about France is our bakeries — but Lidl’s sourdough is the best supermarket find I have tried while living abroad.

Although it’s more expensive than other loaves of bread, I think it’s completely worth it.

It’s usually best within two days of purchase. Since I can’t eat that much by myself, I started freezing half of it in slices that I can warm in the toaster.