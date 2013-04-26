Hedge Funder Sues Former Goldman Exec For Allegedly Helping His Ex Inflate Her Child Support

Hedge funder Warren Lichtenstein says that Andrew Cader, a former Goldman exec, conspired with British socialite Annabelle Bond to inflate her child support payments from him, New York Times Peter Lattman reports.



Lichtenstein, who runs New York-based hedge fund Steel Partners, has a five-year-old daughter with Bond, his former fiancée.

He alleges that Cader, the current boyfriend who also owns part of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team, conspired with Bond, the daughter of a former HSBC chairman, to conceal her financial standing so she could get more than $50,000 monthly in child support, the report said.

Lichtenstein’s suit says that Bond and their daughter had been living in Cader’s $26,000 per month apartment in Hong Kong, according to the report. Lichtenstein’s suit also claims that the apartment and more than $3.5 million in cash were disguised as loans.

The fund manager’s suit said that because of this, a Hong Kong court awaded his ex “one of the largest” child support payments in Hong Kong consisting of $41,800 a month and other expenses including school, medical and travel.

