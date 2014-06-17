Why Thousands Of People Who Work At A Starbucks Won't Be Eligible For Free College

Starbucks workers across the country will receive free college tuition through a new program.

But thousands of baristas who wear Starbucks aprons won’t be eligible for free college.

The tuition reimbursement program only applies to Starbucks workers at company-owned stores. Workers at licensed stores, such as the ones in grocery stores, aren’t entitled to company benefits.

Licensed stores make up a significant part of Starbucks’ American business.

The coffee chain has 5,415 licensed stores, compared with 8,078 that are owned by the company.

One licensed store worker asked if she was eligible for the benefits on the company’s Facebook page.

Another worker at a licensed store says she receives benefits through the company that licenses the location, rather than Starbucks.

The Starbucks College Achievement plan lets full- and part-time workers choose from dozens of undergraduate degree programs at Arizona State University that will be delivered online. 135,000 employees are eligible.

