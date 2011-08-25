Libya's Rebel Council Offers $1.6 Million For Gaddafi

The rebel National Transitional Council in Libya sees the death or capture of Muammar Gaddafi as the only true victory and has upped the stakes to bring it closer.



Speaking from headquarters in Benghazi, the head of the NTC, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, said that whoever captures Gaddafi will receive a 2 million dinar reward (about $1.6 million) raised by Benghazi businessmen. He also said that anyone in Gaddafi’s inner circle who kills or captures the boss for the rebels will be granted full amnesty. The rebels’ access to the cash has not been verified.

“Sometimes a lesser evil must prevent a larger evil,” Jalil said to a room full of journalists.

In Libya, where average year income is about $14,000 according to the CIA World Factbook, the bounty is a large sum of money. By offering amnesty, Jalil also sought to underscore that many of Gaddafi’s loyalists may be sticking with the colonel out of fear. “Their destiny and future are entwined with his. Our heroes are ready to face them and hunt them down,” he said.

