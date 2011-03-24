15 Intense Videos From The Libyan War

An explosive civil war continues in Libya, despite the no-fly zone.



Undermatched rebels are trying to retake Ajdabiya in the east and hold Misrata and Zintan in the west. They face an army equipped with tanks and rocket launchers.

NATO forces are limited to targeted airstrikes outside of civilian airstrikes.

Some of this incredible action has been caught on tape. WARNING: Some videos are graphic.

