15 Intense Videos From The Libyan War

Robert Johnson, Gus Lubin
libya

An explosive civil war continues in Libya, despite the no-fly zone.

Undermatched rebels are trying to retake Ajdabiya in the east and hold Misrata and Zintan in the west. They face an army equipped with tanks and rocket launchers.

NATO forces are limited to targeted airstrikes outside of civilian airstrikes.

Some of this incredible action has been caught on tape. WARNING: Some videos are graphic.

FEBRUARY 24: An intense street battle in Benghazi

MARCH 5: The Benghazi armory explodes

MARCH 5: In open desert, rebels dodge gunfire (0:55) and artillery (1:27)

MARCH 7: A rebel arrives at the hospital with an unexploded rocket in his leg (0:13) -- GRAPHIC!!!

MARCH 14: Qaddafi bombards Ajdabiya with Katyusha rockets

March 16: The cameraman is shot (9:00) after filming an extended gunfight against Qaddafi's forces

MID-MARCH: A photographer is nearly hit by an RPG outside Ras Lanuf (0:09)

MARCH 18: A bomb explodes (0:00). Look also for the anti-aircraft gunner in loafers (:08)

MARCH 19: Dead government soldiers are paraded through the streets of Misrata -- GRAPHIC!!!

MARCH 19: Multiple Tomahawk cruise missile are fired from the USS Barry

MARCH 19: Qaddafi bombards Benghazi with hundreds of missiles

MARCH 19: Mig-23 shot down by rebels over Benghazi (0:29)

MARCH 20: Big airstrike (0:02) outside Benghazi leaves government tanks burning (0:19)

MARCH 21: A barrage of anti-aircraft fire over Tripoli

MARCH 22: Rebel fighters are nearly hit by a mortar in Misrata (0:15)

Could this conflict spread?

Here Are 11 Countries At Risk Of Becoming The Next Libya >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features home-us libya