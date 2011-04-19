LIBYAN REBEL WAR CRIMES: The Videos America Doesn't Want You To See

The rebels cart dead soldiers through Misrata

Yesterday we published footage from a town destroyed by Qaddafi’s rockets: Libyan Rebels Risk Death To Bring You This Video.But even as Qaddafi commits atrocities, the rebels are engaged in some of the same violence. And Washington has been forced to look the other way.



We received the following email complaining of biased coverage. The reader links to a dozen videos showing atrocities committed by the rebels.

WARNING, THE VIDEOS ARE EXTREMELY GRAPHIC.



Dear Sir,

I am surprised with your title… It seems to me there was no risk because everyday the Libyan Rebels post at the you-tube videos taken from their mobile on what they do to soldiers, civilians who do not follow their beliefs… These videos you do not show them to your public you are desperately to show only the good side but unfortunately for people who do not believe the west media they search the internet and they find quite a lot of videos that your so called rebels risk their lives evryday to bring videos of how Qaddafi has massacred his people… here are some links that u can see for your self. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSR689ICYWw&feature=player_embedded http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_t5eMpvMly8&feature=player_embedded http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hloG7RIUY-Y&feature=uploademail http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlhagKw0MWU&feature=related the boy that the rebels beat up because he supported the gov… http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwUfgGDiaSM&feature=uploademail http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v21AfK1SPHs&feature=uploademail http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoL4IHNQUuk&feature=uploademail here is an old man beaten by the rebels http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYLs-OOsxNg&feature=player_embedded here some girls from Benghazi who are not with the rebels where raped by the Rebels the peaceful with risk to bring the videos to the public… she is calling for the Libyan army to come to save them!!! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vh8pMv–Hs0&feature=uploademail they are doing it just like the americans.. humiliating sexually – that is a direct evidence of the rebel-CIA connection http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkcMgPsB3Gs&feature=player_embedded&oref=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationclearinghouse.info%2Farticle27910.htm&has_verified=1 Libyan rebels behead,mutilate a soldier that surrenderd… where is the cnn? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWN0ffheWy0&feature=player_embedded

I have learned now that when people die in Libya under the NATO bombing, killing civilians and little children. The Government of Qatar, dancing and having fun celebrating their participation in this crime and enjoys revenues from oil that they will receiveIn this video you will see the victims of the bombing and dancing members of the Government of Qatar Spread it on net and media THATS WHATS WRITTEN FOR THE ABOVE LINK..

http://www.boston.com/bostonglobe/editorial_opinion/oped/articles/2011/04/14/false_pretense_for_war_in_libya/?camp=misc%3Aon%3Ashare%3Aarticle THIS IS FROM BOSTON I have loads of videos like the above which i can fill a whole page are these rebels realy risking their LIVES?? or are u trying to persuade the people that its right that America intervined with NATO? just because America, England and France need to do wars so that your nation does not realise that your country is bankrupt… what kind of journalists are you??? Hiding the truth.. how can you live with your selves in making another nation misrable with orphans, are you that thirsty of blood that you have not realised that you have become vampires on weaker nations! Working for the New World Order does not mean that tomorrow you will still have your job… wake up and do your job proparly.. be first true to yourself and then to your readers!!! Most of you journalists are ashame to your proffesion… I wonder how you sleep at night??? Because today its Libya very soon it will be America, England, France… have you realised that we are at the brick of the III World War… and you are playing their game. Nobody said that Qaddafi is an angel but neither your president or the Kings in the arab world… so the next time you LIE to your readers think first what you are doing.. America is financing Al Qaeda and the Brotherhood of Islam who are the rebels and then you will start saying to the American nation we apologise but these people now are terrorist so we have to go againg to war… are you kidding me??? you can answer me if you wish but also you can visit me on the face book https://www.facebook.com/pages/STOP-THE-WAR-IN-LIBYA-WE-DEMAND-IT/213018878711849#!/pages/STOP-THE-WAR-IN-LIBYA-WE-DEMAND-IT/213018878711849 there you will see the original news not what you do pumpering the rebels and saying that they risked their lives to bring the video… the rebels have massacred a lot of civilians who do not want to follow them…. Personaly I do not care about Qaddafi but what you are doing is WRONG…. YOU ARE NOT SAYING THE TRUTH….. YOU ARE LYING TO YOUR READERS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.