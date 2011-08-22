LIBYAN REBELS TAKE TRIPOLI, QADDAFI'S WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Libyan rebels have stormed Tripoli, Libya’s capital city.



The rebels claim they have taken control of most of the city.

A spokesperson for Libyan leader Qaddafi said that 1,300 people have been killed and blames NATO. Various reports suggest that NATO was indeed involved.

Qaddafi himself issued several crazy audio messages on state TV calling for citizens to repel the rebels. There have been various reports suggesting that Qaddafi’s sons have surrendered.

Qaddafi’s whereabouts are unknown. The BBC has reported that he has fled to Algeria.

President Obama issued a statement late Sunday evening saying “the future of Libya is now in the hands of the Libyan people.”

Al Jazeera is covering the situation closely (link below).

Live Twitter updates in the box on the upper right of this page. Here are some other links for the latest:

Al Jazeera English Live Stream (excellent) >

Sky TV Livestream >

BBC Live Blog and Clips >

New York Times live blog >

Several observers on Twitter who are monitoring the situation >

