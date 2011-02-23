ALL LIBYAN PORTS CLOSED

Photo: Google Map

That’s according to Al-Arabiya, which cites a shipping group.Combine that with news that French oil giant Total is evacuating folks from Libya, and it probably seems safe to write off much economic output in Libya for the time being.



Of course, the market seems to be shrugging off anything that’s going on today.

Italy, arguably the best proxy for Libya, is up 0.6%.

Yesterday there were reports that Gaddafi was sabotaging the country’s oil pipelines.

