Libyan Dictator Moammar Khadafy Wants To Bail Out US Companies

Caroline Waxler

Wow, it’s come to this? Moammar Khadafy, the colourful dictator who runs Libya, sees a buying opportunity. In the US. That’s nice. He wants to invest Libya’s $100 billion in American companies, according to Page Six.

Other things he’s allegedly invested in:

  • The group behind the massacre at the Munich Olympics in 1972
  • Carlos the Jackal

And Libya, aka him, were found responsible for:

  • Bombing of two planes
  • Bombing of a Berlin disco

But, hey, beggars can’t be choosers! And he has been better behaved lately. But, hmmmm.

Maybe the three auto heads can share a camel and go over there to beg for cash?

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us