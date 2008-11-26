Libyan Dictator Moammar Khadafy Wants To Bail Out US Companies

Wow, it’s come to this? Moammar Khadafy, the colourful dictator who runs Libya, sees a buying opportunity. In the US. That’s nice. He wants to invest Libya’s $100 billion in American companies, according to Page Six.
Other things he’s allegedly invested in:
- The group behind the massacre at the Munich Olympics in 1972
- Carlos the Jackal
And Libya, aka him, were found responsible for:
- Bombing of two planes
- Bombing of a Berlin disco
But, hey, beggars can’t be choosers! And he has been better behaved lately. But, hmmmm.
Maybe the three auto heads can share a camel and go over there to beg for cash?
