This Is What America's Consulate In Libya Looked Like After The Deadly Attacks

Libyan protestors stormed the U.S. consulate in Benghazi yesterday, destroying the compound and killing four — including the U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens.
Here’s what the damage looks like today:
Photo: AP Photo/Ibrahim Alaguri
Photo: AP Photo/Ibrahim Alaguri
Photo: AP Photo/Ibrahim Alaguri
Here’s a raw video of the protestors attack on the consulate yesterday.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.