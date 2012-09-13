This Is What America's Consulate In Libya Looked Like After The Deadly Attacks

Joshua Berlinger

Libyan protestors stormed the U.S. consulate in Benghazi yesterday, destroying the compound and killing four — including the U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens.

Here’s what the damage looks like today:

 

Libya aftermath 1

Photo: AP Photo/Ibrahim Alaguri

  

Libya aftermath 2

Photo: AP Photo/Ibrahim Alaguri

 

Libya aftermath 3

Photo: AP Photo/Ibrahim Alaguri

 

Here’s a raw video of the protestors attack on the consulate yesterday.

