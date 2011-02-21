The Libyan Central Government Building Is On Fire, And Oil And Silver Are Surging

The chaos continues in Libya.



Riots are ongoing, and according to reports from both Reuters and Al-Arabiya, the main government building in the capital city of Tripoli is on fire. Remember that last night, Muoammar Gaddafi’s son, Saif, gave a long, rambling speech on TV begging the public to stop protesting.

Equity markets aren’t reacting particularly strongly. Asia had a decent night, with big gains in China and India.

European markets are mixed.

Silver continue to push new highs, and crude has just surged back above $88.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.