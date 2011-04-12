Libyan Authorities Release 1 Al Jazeera Journalist

Photo: AP

It has been a good day for journalists in Libya.Libyan officials released Ahmed val ould Eddin just hours after Associated Press photographer Altaf Qadri turned up safe and sound.



Val ould Eddin was one of the four men captured more than a month ago. They were scheduled to be released on March 31 after being held in Tripoli for three weeks, but were immediately re-arrested.

On April 3, Libyan officials gave up correspondent Lotfi Al Masoudi.

Kamel Al-Tallou and Ammar Al-Hamdan, both cameramen, remain in the custody of pro-Gaddafi forces. They have been with Al Jazeera since 2009 and 2006, respectively.

Accoring to the Committee to Protect Journalists, there have been more than 60 attacks on the press since the start of the Libyan revolt in February. Two people have died.

