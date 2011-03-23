LIBYA: America Increases Targeted Bombings, Because The Rebels Were Losing

[Scroll to the bottom for the latest updates.]



After watching the rebels get beaten back in Ajdabiya and pummelled in Misrata and Zintan, the U.S. has increased targeted airstrikes today.

This goes against claims that military activity was winding down.

Jets took off from the U.S.S. Kearsage through the night, according to Al Jazeera.

The U.S. received authorization to bomb tanks outside Misrata, according to the Telegraph:

Some of those cities still have tanks advancing on them to attack the Libyan people. We are authorised, and the president made the nexus between the Security Council resolution and what he considers our legal mandate to attack those tanks. So that is the type of target that our strike aircraft will go at.

A rebel tells Reuters that these airstrikes have been effective:

The allied planes bombed twice so far. At 12:45 (1845 ET) this morning and then again less than two hours ago. They (pro-Gaddafi forces) haven’t fired a single artillery (round) since the air strike.

U.S. Admiral Locklear said Khamis Qaddafi’s 32nd Brigade would be targeted in the “coming hours and days.” This elite force is said to have 10,000 soldiers, according to the Telegraph.

08:13 ET: A Zintan villager tells Reuters of a new attack: “Gaddafi’s brigades started bombardment from the northern area half an hour ago… The town is completely surrounded… They are getting reinforcements. Troops backed with tanks and vehicles are coming. We appeal to the allied forces to come and protect civilians.”

10:13 ET: Qaddafi’s tanks have been destroyed outside Misrata, but snipers continue to target the hospital, a doctor tells the BBC: “”They are shooting anybody going in or coming out of the hospital. Until now we have four civilian dead.”

Another doctor says Qaddafi’s troops are driving through the city in civilian cars and firing AK-47s.

