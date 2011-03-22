International Support For The Libyan War Is Collapsing

Support for Operation Odyssey Dawn is withering.



China, which abstained from voting for the UN resolution to bomb Libya, is now calling for an immediate cease-fire, according to the AP.

Yesterday, it emerged that Russia, which also abstained from voting, resisted pressure from Vladimir Putin to veto the resolution. Anyway, Russia has also called for an end to the airstrikes.

Italy has threatened to withdraw authorization for the use of its air bases.

Norway said its jets would not take part in the operation until the ‘command and control structure’ and ‘rules of engagement’ were clear.

The only consolation is that Operation Odyssey Dawn has already accomplished its major goals, taking out Qaddafi’s air force and protecting Benghazi. Western forces will have no complaint with winding down airstrikes now.

