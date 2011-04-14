Qaddafi Controls Every Western City Except For Misrata, Where The Rebels Warn Of A Massacre

The Libyan War has reached a stalemate, except for ongoing battle in the western city of Misrata. But that battle is almost over.



Qaddafi’s troops fired dozens of Grad rockets on Misrata this morning, the rebels tell Reuters. They warn of a massacre if NATO does not intervene.

A stalemate could lead to a failed state in Libya, and it could favour Qaddafi.

Here’s a video of rebels protecting the entrance to the city:

And here’s a map of the conflict. See an interactive version here.

