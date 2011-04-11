NATO Warns Of A Failed State In Libya, As Battle Grinds Toward Stalemate

NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen said this morning that a prolonged stalemate in Libya could result in a failed state and terrorist breeding ground.



Unfortunately the conflict is looking more and more like a stalemate. Although Qaddafi has agreed to a ceasefire negotiated by the African Union, this plan doesn’t involve him stepping down and won’t be accepted by rebel leaders.

Both sides have become entrenched and will make any large shifts unlikely.

Here’s a typical video of the combat in Misrata. The rebels have a big gun on the back of a pickup truck that they roll into the street, back into cover, back to the street, repeatedly.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.