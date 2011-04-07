Qaddafi Adopts Scorched Earth Tactic, Attacks Rebel Held Oil Fields

Photo: AP

Qaddafi’s forces have attacked rebel held oil fields in Eastern Libya, according to NATO (via Reuters).The attack targeted the Sarir fields, and has forced the shut down of fields at Misla and Waha as well.



Qaddafi’s government originally blamed British air forces for the attack. Some Libyan rebels have claimed they have been hit by NATO air strikes too.

Progress of the rebels toward taking positions held by Qaddafi’s forces remains stagnant.

