The war in Libya has apparently reached a new level, as rebels make ground on the capitol of Tripoli.



According to NBC’s Richard Engell, there are rumours spreading (in part via TV) that Qaddafi has fled with two sons.

No confirmation at all, however.

That the rebels are making incursions on Tripoli and surrounding areas seems clear, however.

