LIBYA: America Sends Envoy To Meet With The Rebels, Meanwhile Rebel Oil Is About To Hit The Market

Libyan rebels observe the frontline at Ajdabiya

Photo: ap

America has dispatched diplomat Chris Stevens to meet with the Libyan rebels, in the hopes of establishing better ties with the group hoping to oust Qaddafi, a senior official told the AP.This is part of a growing international recognition of the Libyan National Council. Yesterday Qatar joined France in recognising the LNC as the sole legitimate representative of the Libyan people. Qatar also said it would buy their oil and sell it on the broader market.



Meanwhile an official at the US Treasury said they would not seek to block oil sales by the rebels if they could prove the money would not go to the Libyan government, the national oil company or Qaddafi’s family, according to the NYT: “Everything owned by or controlled by the government of Libya is subject to sanctions. Anything that is not is not governed by U.S. sanctions.”

In effect this constitutes a recognition of the Libyan National Council, because America would not abide oil sales by, say, terrorists who took over a refinery.

Oil prices declined yesterday after rebels took control of several oil refineries.

Should we expect formal recognition of the LNC soon? Read about who the rebels really are here >

