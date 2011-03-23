Graphic Sky News Video Shows Qaddafi's Troops Massacring Civilians

While the world (and the American press) argue about the importance of the no-fly zone over Libya, the battle rages on the ground.



The Sky News’s Alex Crawford spent three days in country two weeks ago, reporting on the massacre in the town of Zawiyah that the Qaddafi regime continues to deny happened.

Crawford and her crew returned with some horrifying video and tales.

We saw civilians battling for their lives and we saw far too many of them dying. We saw the regime’s soldiers firing on ambulances (including one we were travelling in). We saw the colonel’s men shelling residential apartments and firing so close to the main hospital that the windows rattled and the nurses were barricading the windows. We saw wounded children and women who had been shot in the head.

The images are a stark reminder that regardless of the political implications of the no-fly zone, there are outmanned and outgunned citizens being killed at the hands the Colonel.

Video below.



