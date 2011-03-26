Libyan Anchor Delivers The News While Holding An AK-47

A newscaster on a pro-Muammar Qaddafi television show wanted to make a point about the greatness of the Libyan leader.



He used some serious firepower to do so, bringing an AK-47 to the anchor desk to prove Qaddafi’s willingness to arm his people.

“I’m ready at any time, awake or asleep, to defend the country. This is our weapon,” the anchor said. “Who in the world can distribute arms to his people if he does not trust his people? Show me a man or a president in the whole world who dares to arm his civilian people if these people are not genuinely loyal to the leadership. In the name of almighty god, I pledge to you dear leader that I will sacrifice my last breathe, my last bullet, my last drop of blood, my last baby and child for you. Nobody can touch you. We will not allow them to harm you. And you are too superior to them and more dignified than them.”

C.J. Chivers, author of the The Gun, noticed the amazing scene.

Check out the video here.

