McCain: The War Isn't Over Until We Secure Qaddafi's 10 Tons Of Mustard Gas

Mustard gas artillery shells

Photo: wikipedia commons

Senator John McCain was on CBS’ “The Early Show” Tuesday and said “[Libya has] huge, huge numbers of weapons, and apparently mustard gas and other weapons of mass destruction.”Pamela Falk CBS News foreign affairs analyst agrees, writing that with Qaddafi’s control slipping from his grasp he could make his final stand “[using] his formidable supply of mustard gas, serious artillery, or disperse his supporters – mercenaries and troops – into Libya, without uniforms, for later attacks.”



The U.S. pointed out Libya’s chemical warfare program in 1988. Both nerve and blister agents were produced in a Rabta factory before the regime moved the operation to an underground bunker about 60 kilometers south of Tripoli.

Reports by the BBC suggest Qaddafi could have 10 tons of mustard gas, with The Wall Street Journal reporting in February this year that the Libyan leader still had caches of the gas, other chemical weapons, as well as Scud B missiles and 1,000 tons of uranium.

McCain said it’s possible western forces have already secured the WMDs and stressed his concern about how best to keep Libya together and rebuild a country so strongly oppressed for so long.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.