Hundreds of Libyans are waiting in line for hours to view the body of former dictator Muammar Qaddafi, not to pay their respects, but to make sure he’s dead (via NBC News).



The fallen leader is being stored inside a meat market refrigerator on the outskirts of Misrata.



