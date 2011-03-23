REPORT: U.S. Marines Shot Six Villagers While Rescuing Downed Pilot

During a helicopter rescue of one of the pilots that crashed in in Libya, U.S. Marines shot and injured six villagers, according to The Telegraph’s Rob Crilly.



Crilly, who broke the news of a crashed plane, said six civilians were injured in a botched rescue of the second pilot. There are no details yet as to why shots were fired.

U.S. Admiral Locklear said the military is investigating these claims. UPDATE: Pentagon sources have confirmed that shots were fired during the rescue operation.

It was reported this morning that one pilot was safe in the hands of rebels and the other was in “the process of recovery.” That may have been code for something dangerous.

