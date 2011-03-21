STALEMATE: Benghazi Is Safe, While Qaddafi Holds Human Shields In Tripoli

Libyan rebels observe the frontline at Ajdabiya

Photo: ap

[Refresh and scroll to the bottom for updates.]Operation Odyssey Dawn may be quickly losing steam in Libya.



Qaddafi has surrounded himself with civilian supporters in Tripoli, according to the NYT. His forces are bringing civilians to Misrata to use as human shields, a rebel spokesman told Reuters.

A soldier looks through the ruins at Qaddafi’s headquarters

Photo: ap

On the other front, the rebels drove Qaddafi’s forces back from Benghazi and are now holding the line 150 kilometers away at Ajdabiya, according to The Guardian.We are approaching the stalemate scenario that Admiral Mike Mullen warned of over the weekend. Two goals of the UN resolution — protecting Benghazi and establishing a no-fly zone — have been accomplished. Now the coalition differs as to how they should continue.