Qaddafi's Private Mercenary Army Is Stunningly Large

Here’s a big reason why the uprising in Libya has faced such brutal resistance.



The Swedish newspaper Expressen (ht: @makro_trader) reports that Qaddafi’s private mercenary army is 120,000-strong, making it far larger than the official Libyan army, which only totals about 50K.

And because the mercenaries have no allegiance to the Libyans — they’re mercenaries after all — they’re willing to engage in brutality.

The mercenaries in Libya wear yellow hats. Here’s a video of them chasing and beating Libyans.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.