MASSACRE: Qaddafi Troops Have Killed 1,000 In Misrata, And Now They're Moving East

Reports from Libya get more depressing by the day.Another 17 people were killed yesterday in Misrata, doctors tell the AP. In six weeks, an estimated 1,000 people have been killed in this western city and another 3,000 injured. Around 80 per cent of the casualties were civilians.



Rebels in Zawiyah claim that Qaddafi troops are going house to house massacring every single man from 10 to 40.

There has been fighting outside Ajdabiya as Qadtdafi’s roops approach the strategic city, according to Reuters. US Africa Command tweeted a link to the aforementioned article, which suggests they’re watching the situation closely.

Additionally, a doctor claims that Qaddafi’s troops have gang raped over 100 women and are using this as a psychological weapon.

Meanwhile the rebels have run out of oil to export and face a funding crunch.

The only news out of Washington is a report that America is seeking countries that would shelter an ousted Qaddafi. But there are few signs of Qaddafi losing or leaving.

