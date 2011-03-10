CIVIL WAR: Watch The Rebels Try To Retake Bin Jawad

13:58 ET: Meanwhile on the eastern front, the rebels claim to have retaken the main square in Zawiya, according to Reuters.



12:07 ET: Al Arabiya just posted incredible footage the rebels trying to retake Bin Jawad. The rebels recently moved into the western town near Tripoli, where they are now under heavy bombardment from war planes, according to Reuters.

Rebels are defiant

11:35 ET: The military has occupied Zawiya as the rebels flee, according to Reuters.Two of Qaddafi’s generals were killed yesterday in battles here, activists claim.

11:18 ET: Politically-minded squatters have taken over Saif al-Islam Qaddafi’s London townhouse, reports the BBC.

An oil facility burns

10:39 ET: Those planes seen earlier over Greece contained a delegation from Qaddafi that landed in Malta and has now flown to Lisbon, according to Al Jazeera. Another delegation was dispatched to Belgium. Qaddafi also reportedly called Greek PM George Papandreou last night.

9:15 ET: There are renewed airstrikes on the oil facility near Ras Lanuf, and a ground battle is raging in nearby Bin Jawad.

Photo: Google Maps

Crude futures are moving higher and U.S. markets have turned lower.8:07 ET: Al-Jazeera is broadcasting live from Ras Lanuf, where Qaddafi’s war planes are engaged in intense bombing. There’s a thick cloud of black smoke, which suggests a fire at the oil facility. The panicked rebels are firing at planes as they go by.

A stretch of Ras Lanuf has been dubbed “bomb alley” because it’s getting bombed every day.

Qaddafi’s forces have also taken back Bin Jawad, according to Al Jazeera.

7:44 ET: Libya’s exiled crown prince, Muhammad al-Senussi, has asked for a no-fly zone and airstrikes on Qaddafi’s air defences, according to Reuters.

6:50 ET: More quotes from Qaddafi’s one interview with Turkey’s state-owned TRT: “Turkey and Libya have a common history… The terrorists have been fighting the Turkish army for year, so why don’t they shut down Turkey’s military air space? Neither the U.S. nor the E.U. forces them to make this decision.”

6:11 ET: According to reports, a private jet owned by Qaddafi has flown over Greece en route to Egypt. That’s it for details.

Was it one of these jets?

Earlier: The situation remains basically the same in Libya today.

According to AJ, heavy fighting in Az Zawiyah has shut down a major oil refinery.

Oil is bouncing a little bit on the news.

Also last night Qaddafi warned that if foreigners impose a “no fly zone” his people will fight back.

Meanwhile airstrikes in Ras Lanouf destroyed a water main, making things difficult for the rebels, reports CNN.

We’ll be covering the developments here all day.

