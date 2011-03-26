Libyan Rebels Strike Back, Take Key City Of Ajdabiya

Photo: ap

Libyan rebels have retaken the city of Ajdabiya from Qaddafi’s forces, after a heavy night of coalition bombing slammed loyalist forces.The rebels now have control of both gates to the eastern city, according to the BBC.



Ajdabiya was retaken from rebel forces only last week.

The city is near the key port of Ras Lanuf, which is used for the shipment of oil in and out of Libya.

President Obama is expected to speak Monday night on the conflict in Libya.

