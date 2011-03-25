LIBYA: French Jets Shoot Down A Libyan Warplane

wikimedia commons



13:39 ET: Libyan rebels say they’ve killed 30 government snipers in Misrata, according to Reuters.09:25 ET: French fighter jets just shot down a Libyan warplane that was violating the no-fly zone. Details from Reuters:

A French warplane fired an air-to-ground missile at a Libyan military plane and destroyed it just after it landed at Misrata air force base, a French armed forces spokesman said on Thursday. “The French patrol carried out an air-to-ground strike with an AASM weapon just after the plane had landed at the Misrata airbase,” the spokesman said, adding that the plane, belonging to Muammar Gaddafi’s military, had breached the UN-imposed no-fly zone.

08:11 ET: Coalition forces have hit targets in the southern Libyan city of Sabha, according to al Arabiya reports (via Reuters).

This is significant because Sabha is some distance away from the coast of Libya, where most of the coalition attacks have been focused thus far. Sabha is not a rebel strong hold, and is one of Qaddafi’s strong holds, where his forces are digging in.

A base there was also linked by the IAEA in 2004 to the country’s nuclear weapons program.

