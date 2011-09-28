Libya Send Mixed Messages In Reply To Scottish Lockerbie Request

Megrahi returns to Libya after he was freed from prison due to poor medical health

Scotland’s chief prosecutor requested this week that the new Libyan government assist in providing more information regarding the Lockerbie airline bombing of 1988, reports the New York Times.However, Libyan officials have been uncertain in their response, initially closing the door to the Scottish request before indicating that the new government would be willing to help.



The BBC reported that the Libyan interim minister of justice, Mohammed al-Alagi, had initially said he considered the Lockerbie case to be closed after the trial and conviction of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi in 2001. Megrahi has since been released from Scottish prison after he was diagnosed with a terminal prostate cancer two years ago.

However, in a later statement, a spokesman for a British Foreign Office spokesperson said that the country’s new regime stood committed to aiding the Lockerbie investigation:

“NTC chairman Abdul Jalil has already assured the prime minister that the new Libyan authorities will co-operate with the UK in this and other ongoing investigations “

The Lockerbie bombing, which occurred over Southern Scotland, killed 270 people. After freeing Megrahi, Scotland has been looking for evidence condemning others who were involved in the attack.

