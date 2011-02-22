Libyan Protesters Take Control Of Several Cities, Oil Companies Remove Workers, And Gaddafi Faces Mass Defections

Photo: Google Map

The latest from Libya isn’t pretty for Gaddafi:According to GulfNews editor Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Libyan protesters have now taken control of several Libyan cities, thanks to defections by by the military.



Clearly, if you thought Mubarak had a loyalty problem, Gaddafi’s is much worse. There are reports of defections not just at the military, but among various government workers, including diplomats at the embassy level.

Meanwhile, international oil companies are jetting out of town. BP has stopped exploration and ENI has pulled familiy members of workers,

Brent crude in London has hit $105.

We appear to be in the last days of the Gaddafi regime.

