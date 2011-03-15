LIBYA: Support Grows For A No-Fly Zone

Qaddafi soldiers appear at a press event

14:55 ET: Obama is speaking right now and reiterates that “all options are on the table” for Libya.

13:02 ET: U.S. diplomats said the call for a no-fly zone by the Arab Leage was an “important step,” according to Al Jazeera. They did not go so far as to promise military support.



France and Britain said they would present a resolution calling for a no-fly zone today before the UN Security Council.

Additionally, sources in the Libyan National Council claim that Western powers have promised to set up a no-fly zone, according to Al Jazeera. However, the council’s claim is dubious.

7:38 ET: Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has called on Qaddafi to nominate a president, according to Reuters.

Qaddafi looks on Turkey as a “brother nation” he said in an interview last week with Turkish TV, and he awarded Erdogan with the Qaddafi International Award For Human Rights a months ago. Thus a message from Erdogan carries some weight.

7:24 ET: The rebels suspect Algeiria and Syria are supporting Qaddafi, according to the Globe & Mail. Among other evidence, the rebels say they have tracked a high number of Algerian military jets flying to Libyan airports. Pro-Israel site DEBKA also reports that Syria has sent military equipment to Qaddafi in recent weeks.

Syria and Algeria deny these reports.

6:15 ET: Qaddafi’s forces are within 200 miles of rebel capital Benghazi.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Birtley — who witness the murder of an AJ cameraman over the weekend — writes: “Gaddafi forces are advancing and it seems like we are entering the final phase of the conflict. But whether this revolution will fail or succeed, that will only be determined in the coming weeks.”

The Colonel’s army bombarded Brega and Ajdabiya over the weekend in its approach.

Initially rebels were forced out of Brega, however they claim to have retaken it. Rebel Major General, Omar Al Hariri tells AJ: “Today, the armed forces and the revolutionary youth have reorganised and maneuvered the Gaddafi forces, which are weak because they are not fighting for a cause.”

