The US Believes The Attack That Killed Ambassador In Libya Was Planned

There have been a number of reports that the protests that eventually lead to the death of the Chris Stevens, the US Ambassador to Libya, were used as a cover for a well-planned attack on the embassy.



It was originally thought that the attack followed protests against a US-made film that was offensive to the Muslim Prophet Mohammad and had caused similar, though less violent, protests in Cairo. However, the scale and violence of the attack — not to mention the amount of firepower — in Benghazi led many to doubt they could have been spontaneous.

The New York Times has spoken to analysts who noted that the use of mortars and rocket-propelled grenades suggested a planned attack, while CNN spoke to US sources who said that the attack was “planned” and the protest was a “diversion” (the sources could not say whether the attackers had planned the protest too).

CNN has spoken to analysts who believe that a group known as the Imprisoned Omar Abdul Rahman Brigades were behind the attack. The group is believed to be linked to al Qaeda and has attacked the embassy in Benghazi before.

