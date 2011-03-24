Libyan Authorities Releasing 4 Al Jazeera Journalists

First, the four New York Times reporters came home.



Next, Colonel Muammar Qaddafi’s supporters released two AFP correspondents and a Getty photographer.

Now it is Al Jazeera’s turn.

According to the news source, “Libyan authorities say they will release Al Jazeera’s reporting crew within 24 hours, after they were detained in west Libya last week. The crew includes two correspondents, one Tunisian and another Mauritanian, and two cameramen, one Norwegian and one British.”

The move comes two days after Amnesty International called on Libyan officials to let the four go.

The group — correspondents Ahmad Val Wald-Eddin and Lutfi Al-Massoudi and cameramen Ammar Al-Hamdan and Ammar Al-Tallou from Britain — was captured more than two weeks ago near Zantan.

An Al Jazeera cameraman, Hassan Al Jaber, was killed in action.

