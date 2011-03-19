LIBYA: Dozens Are Dead In Heavy Clashes, Despite The Cease-Fire

A rebel fighter today

Photo: ap

THE LATEST: Unforunately fighting hasn’t stopped in Libya.Bombing in the western city of Misrata has left 25 dead, according to the AP. The rebels say they are being attacked with rockets and artillery.



Loud explosions outside of Tripoli were reported on AJ.

Many rebels rejected the cease-fire as soon as it was announced, according to The Guardian.

EARLIER: This is weird. Libya has just announced that it will accept a case-fire and halt all military action.

We have no idea what this means. It has to be a trap, right?

The announcement was just made by the country’s foreign minister.

“Our great interest is in protecting civilians.”

Qaddafi’s thinking is that the UN can’t bomb if there’s no immediate danger to civilians. Everyone expects he’ll push the limit.

EARLIER: It’s been a bit less than 12 hours since the UN Security Council voted to impose a no-fly zone in Libya.

There have been no strikes yet.

But according to Al-Jazeera, the French say they’re coming imminently. Others have apparently said that strikes won’t happen until Sunday.

It seems possible that the timing of strikes could have something to do with what Qaddafi’s forces do with Benghazi.

Remember that yesterday Qaddafi warned that his army would come to Benghazi and not show any mercy to any rebels found with weapons.

