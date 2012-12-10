French Newspaper Headline Sums Up European Reaction To Berlusconi's Return

Left wing French newspaper Libération is running the following cover tomorrow, dealing with Silvio Berlusconi’s weekend announcement that he will (again) be seeking re-election as Italian prime minister.



Photo: Liberation

The headline, “Le Retour de la momie”, means “The return of the mummy”. It is also the French name for the 2001 Brendan Fraiser movie, The Mummy Returns. Here’s what IMDB has to say about that film (emphasis ours):

The mummified body of Imhotep is shipped to a museum in London, where he once again wakes and begins his campaign of rage and terror.

