A photographer spent 40 years documenting America's unique roadside attractions in more than 11,000 photos. Here are the coolest ones.

John Margolies American Legion Post.

The Library of Congress just released more than 11,000 images of roadside attractions and classic Americana into the public domain.

Critic and photographer John Margolies took the high-resolution photos over 40 years of travelling around the country.

The photos document drive-ins, car washes, diners, and other unusual structures.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Library of Congress is doing the important work of memorializing some of the US’ most oddly charming roadside attractions, from Googie-style motel signs to giant frog statues.

Photographer John Margolies spent 40 years taking photos during his travels around the country, documenting classic Americana like drive-in movie theatres, car washes, novelty signs, and more. The more than 11,000 photos create a picture of small-town America which Margolies’ told The Washington Post was an effort to capture quirks and oddities before every town absorbed the same franchises and chains. He also told the Post that he doesn’t take a photo unless he can get it in the sun, with no people or clouds in the frame.

All 11,710 and photos are available on the Library of Congress website. Some of these attractions still exist and could be road trip inspiration for a summer drive. All of the images are now in the public domain and can be used by anyone.

Here are some of the highlights.

1. Teapot Dome gas station in Zillah, Washington, photographed in 1987.

John Margolies Teapot Dome gas station.



Library of Congress



2. The whale car wash in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, photographed in 1979.

John Margolies Whale Car Wash.



Library of Congress



3. Bomber gas station in Milwaukie, Oregon, photographed in 1980.

John Margolies Bomber gas station.



Library of Congress



4. Hat n’ Boots gas station on Route 99 in Seattle, Washington, photographed in 1980.

John Margolies Hat n’ Boots gas station.



Library of Congress



5. The World’s Largest Redwood Tree Service Station on Route 101 in Ukiah, California, photographed in 1991.

John Margolies World’s Largest Redwood Tree Service Station.



Library of Congress



6. The Fish Inn in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, photographed in 1987.

John Margolies Fish Inn.



Library of Congress



7. Harold’s Auto Centre in Spring Hill, Florida, photographed in 1979.

John Margolies Harold’s Auto Centre.



Library of Congress



8. The Doughnut Hole in La Puente, California, photographed in 1991.

John Margolies The Doughnut Hole.



Library of Congress



9. Hoot Owl Cafe in Los Angeles, photographed in 1977.

John Margolies Hoot Owl Cafe.



Library of Congress



10. Christie’s Restaurant sign cowboy shrimp in Houston, Texas, photographed in 1983.

John Margolies Cowboy shrimp.



Library of Congress



11. The Re Ball Cafe in Albuquerque, New Mexico, photographed in 1979.

John Margolies Re Ball Cafe.



Library of Congress



12. The Modern Diner in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, photographed in 1978.

John Margolies Modern Diner.



Library of Congress



13. Miss Bellows Falls Diner in Bellows Falls, Vermont, photographed in 1978.

John Margolies Miss Bellows Falls Diner.



Library of Congress



14. Dog Bark Park in Cottonwood, Idaho, photographed in 2004.

John Margolies Dog Bark Park.



Library of Congress



15. Motel 36 box car room units in Somerville, Texas, photographed in 1982.

John Margolies Motel 36 box car room units.



Library of Congress.



16. Hurricane Camille Gift Shop in Gulfport, Mississippi, photographed in 1979.

John Margolies Hurricane Camille Gift Shop.



Library of Congress



17. The Caboose and Loose Caboose Gift Shop in Whitefish, Montana, photographed in 1987.

John Margolies Caboose and Loose Caboose Gift Shop.



Library of Congress



18. Dinosaur World’s Tyrannosaurus Rex in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, photographed in 1994.

John Margolies Dinosaur World, Tyrannosaurus Rex.



Library of Congress.



19. American Legion Post in Paso Robles, California, photographed in 1977.

John Margolies American Legion Post.



Library of Congress



20. Tascosa Drive-In Theatre in Amarillo, Texas, photographed in 1977.

John Margolies Tascosa Drive-In Theatre.



Library of Congress



21. The Grotto of the Redemption arch in West Bend, Iowa, photographed in 1988.

John Margolies The Grotto of the Redemption.



Library of Congress



22. Mr. Peanut sign in Swansea, Massachusetts, photographed in 1984.

John Margolies Mr. Peanut sign.



Library of Congress



23. The world’s largest pecan at James Pecan Shop in Brunswick, Missouri, photographed in 1988.

John Margolies The world’s largest pecan.



Library of Congress



24. Giant artichoke in Castroville, California, photographed in 1991.

John Margolies Giant artichoke.



Library of Congress



25. The Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward, Wisconsin, photographed in 1988.

John Margolies Fish mouth.



Library of Congress



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.