A photographer spent 40 years documenting America's unique roadside attractions in more than 11,000 photos. Here are the coolest ones.

- The Library of Congress just released more than 11,000 images of roadside attractions and classic Americana into the public domain.
- Critic and photographer John Margolies took the high-resolution photos over 40 years of travelling around the country.
- The photos document drive-ins, car washes, diners, and other unusual structures.
The Library of Congress is doing the important work of memorializing some of the US’ most oddly charming roadside attractions, from Googie-style motel signs to giant frog statues.
Photographer John Margolies spent 40 years taking photos during his travels around the country, documenting classic Americana like drive-in movie theatres, car washes, novelty signs, and more. The more than 11,000 photos create a picture of small-town America which Margolies’ told The Washington Post was an effort to capture quirks and oddities before every town absorbed the same franchises and chains. He also told the Post that he doesn’t take a photo unless he can get it in the sun, with no people or clouds in the frame.
All 11,710 and photos are available on the Library of Congress website. Some of these attractions still exist and could be road trip inspiration for a summer drive. All of the images are now in the public domain and can be used by anyone.
Here are some of the highlights.
1. Teapot Dome gas station in Zillah, Washington, photographed in 1987.
2. The whale car wash in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, photographed in 1979.
3. Bomber gas station in Milwaukie, Oregon, photographed in 1980.
4. Hat n’ Boots gas station on Route 99 in Seattle, Washington, photographed in 1980.
5. The World’s Largest Redwood Tree Service Station on Route 101 in Ukiah, California, photographed in 1991.
6. The Fish Inn in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, photographed in 1987.
7. Harold’s Auto Centre in Spring Hill, Florida, photographed in 1979.
8. The Doughnut Hole in La Puente, California, photographed in 1991.
9. Hoot Owl Cafe in Los Angeles, photographed in 1977.
10. Christie’s Restaurant sign cowboy shrimp in Houston, Texas, photographed in 1983.
11. The Re Ball Cafe in Albuquerque, New Mexico, photographed in 1979.
12. The Modern Diner in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, photographed in 1978.
13. Miss Bellows Falls Diner in Bellows Falls, Vermont, photographed in 1978.
14. Dog Bark Park in Cottonwood, Idaho, photographed in 2004.
15. Motel 36 box car room units in Somerville, Texas, photographed in 1982.
16. Hurricane Camille Gift Shop in Gulfport, Mississippi, photographed in 1979.
17. The Caboose and Loose Caboose Gift Shop in Whitefish, Montana, photographed in 1987.
18. Dinosaur World’s Tyrannosaurus Rex in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, photographed in 1994.
19. American Legion Post in Paso Robles, California, photographed in 1977.
20. Tascosa Drive-In Theatre in Amarillo, Texas, photographed in 1977.
21. The Grotto of the Redemption arch in West Bend, Iowa, photographed in 1988.
22. Mr. Peanut sign in Swansea, Massachusetts, photographed in 1984.
23. The world’s largest pecan at James Pecan Shop in Brunswick, Missouri, photographed in 1988.
24. Giant artichoke in Castroville, California, photographed in 1991.
25. The Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward, Wisconsin, photographed in 1988.
