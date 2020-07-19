A photographer spent 40 years documenting America's unique roadside attractions in more than 11,000 photos. Here are the coolest ones.

John MargoliesAmerican Legion Post.
  • The Library of Congress just released more than 11,000 images of roadside attractions and classic Americana into the public domain.
  • Critic and photographer John Margolies took the high-resolution photos over 40 years of travelling around the country.
  • The photos document drive-ins, car washes, diners, and other unusual structures.
The Library of Congress is doing the important work of memorializing some of the US’ most oddly charming roadside attractions, from Googie-style motel signs to giant frog statues.

Photographer John Margolies spent 40 years taking photos during his travels around the country, documenting classic Americana like drive-in movie theatres, car washes, novelty signs, and more. The more than 11,000 photos create a picture of small-town America which Margolies’ told The Washington Post was an effort to capture quirks and oddities before every town absorbed the same franchises and chains. He also told the Post that he doesn’t take a photo unless he can get it in the sun, with no people or clouds in the frame.

All 11,710 and photos are available on the Library of Congress website. Some of these attractions still exist and could be road trip inspiration for a summer drive. All of the images are now in the public domain and can be used by anyone.

Here are some of the highlights.

1. Teapot Dome gas station in Zillah, Washington, photographed in 1987.

John MargoliesTeapot Dome gas station.


Library of Congress

2. The whale car wash in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, photographed in 1979.

John MargoliesWhale Car Wash.


Library of Congress

3. Bomber gas station in Milwaukie, Oregon, photographed in 1980.

John MargoliesBomber gas station.


Library of Congress

4. Hat n’ Boots gas station on Route 99 in Seattle, Washington, photographed in 1980.

John MargoliesHat n’ Boots gas station.


Library of Congress

5. The World’s Largest Redwood Tree Service Station on Route 101 in Ukiah, California, photographed in 1991.

John MargoliesWorld’s Largest Redwood Tree Service Station.


Library of Congress

6. The Fish Inn in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, photographed in 1987.

John MargoliesFish Inn.


Library of Congress

7. Harold’s Auto Centre in Spring Hill, Florida, photographed in 1979.

John MargoliesHarold’s Auto Centre.


Library of Congress

8. The Doughnut Hole in La Puente, California, photographed in 1991.

John MargoliesThe Doughnut Hole.


Library of Congress

9. Hoot Owl Cafe in Los Angeles, photographed in 1977.

John MargoliesHoot Owl Cafe.


Library of Congress

10. Christie’s Restaurant sign cowboy shrimp in Houston, Texas, photographed in 1983.

John MargoliesCowboy shrimp.


Library of Congress

11. The Re Ball Cafe in Albuquerque, New Mexico, photographed in 1979.

John MargoliesRe Ball Cafe.


Library of Congress

12. The Modern Diner in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, photographed in 1978.

John MargoliesModern Diner.


Library of Congress

13. Miss Bellows Falls Diner in Bellows Falls, Vermont, photographed in 1978.

John MargoliesMiss Bellows Falls Diner.


Library of Congress

14. Dog Bark Park in Cottonwood, Idaho, photographed in 2004.

John MargoliesDog Bark Park.


Library of Congress

15. Motel 36 box car room units in Somerville, Texas, photographed in 1982.

John MargoliesMotel 36 box car room units.


Library of Congress.

16. Hurricane Camille Gift Shop in Gulfport, Mississippi, photographed in 1979.

John MargoliesHurricane Camille Gift Shop.


Library of Congress

17. The Caboose and Loose Caboose Gift Shop in Whitefish, Montana, photographed in 1987.

John MargoliesCaboose and Loose Caboose Gift Shop.


Library of Congress

18. Dinosaur World’s Tyrannosaurus Rex in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, photographed in 1994.

John MargoliesDinosaur World, Tyrannosaurus Rex.


Library of Congress.

19. American Legion Post in Paso Robles, California, photographed in 1977.

John MargoliesAmerican Legion Post.


Library of Congress

20. Tascosa Drive-In Theatre in Amarillo, Texas, photographed in 1977.

John MargoliesTascosa Drive-In Theatre.


Library of Congress

21. The Grotto of the Redemption arch in West Bend, Iowa, photographed in 1988.

John MargoliesThe Grotto of the Redemption.


Library of Congress

22. Mr. Peanut sign in Swansea, Massachusetts, photographed in 1984.

John MargoliesMr. Peanut sign.


Library of Congress

23. The world’s largest pecan at James Pecan Shop in Brunswick, Missouri, photographed in 1988.

John MargoliesThe world’s largest pecan.


Library of Congress

24. Giant artichoke in Castroville, California, photographed in 1991.

John MargoliesGiant artichoke.


Library of Congress

25. The Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward, Wisconsin, photographed in 1988.

John MargoliesFish mouth.


Library of Congress

