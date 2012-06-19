Libor, TED Break Down Trend

Up until today, the credit indicators had been steadily thawing. Not surprisingly, that ends here:



Bloomberg: The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, for overnight dollars climbed 7 basis points to 1.28 per cent, the British Bankers’ Association said.

The three-month rate dropped 2 basis points to 3.52 per cent, the BBA said today.

Meanwhile, you can check out the TED spread here, ticking up over 3%. It’s still down violently from its highs.

On CNBC just a moment ago, PIMCO co-CEO Mohamed El-Erian says he told his wife at 2:30 AM, “Today is going to be a special day.” (Boy, If we tried something like that.

