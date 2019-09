Peter Thal Larsen of Breakingviews tweeted this out, and it’s awesome.



Photo: Peter Thal Larsen

LIBOR, for those who don’t know, is the London Interbank Offered Rate, and it’s basically the price at which banks lend to each other.

As Peter notes, the licence plate might be “Ill-judged” given legal probes into LIBOR manipulation these days.

