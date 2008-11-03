Libor Hits Post-Lehman Lows

The thawing continues as the all-importan Libor rate lowers some more:



Bloomberg: The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, that banks charge for three-month loans in dollars dropped 17 basis points to 2.86 per cent, the lowest level since the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. on Sept. 15

It was the rate’s 16th consecutive decline, according to British Bankers’ Association data.

The overnight rate slid 2 basis points to 0.39 per cent, a record low for a third day and 61 basis points below the Federal Reserve’s target rate, BBA data showed today.

